Juventus make January promise as Liverpool keep Can – for now

Liverpool can breathe a sigh of relief for now after Juventus chief Beppe Marotta ruled out making any signings during the January transfer window.

The Serie A champions have been on the trail of Liverpool’s Emre Can for quite some time and were expected to make another move for the player when the transfer window reopens.

The Germany midfielder was the subject of plenty of attention from Juve over the summer, with the Reds rejecting an approach from the beaten Champions League finalists.

However, despite Can having less than eight months remaining on his Liverpool deal, Marotta has hinted they won’t try to sign the player on the cheap once the transfer window reopens.

He told Rai 2: “We will not sign anybody in January. We are currently achieving our objectives in the Champions League, where we have a hard group.”

However, while Liverpool may well keep Can – who has become a key player under Jurgen Klopp this season – until the end of his contract on June 30, Marotta’s admission means Juventus could instead sign Can on a pre-contract agreement from January 1. And it would not be a huge surprise to see the deal announced some time in the new year….

