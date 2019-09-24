MK Dons boss Tisdale ‘not overly worried’ by Liverpool

MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale insists he is not worried about sending his team into Carabao Cup battle with European champions Liverpool.

The League One side welcome the Premier League leaders to Stadium MK on Wednesday evening for a third-round tie on the back of successive home defeats by Ipswich and Southend, but with their manager insisting they should set out to enjoy the experience.

Tisdale told the club’s official website: “It’s a cliche because it’s true – it’s the next game and we want to win the next game, but I don’t feel this game is necessarily a season-defining result.

“It’s an occasion, it’s an opportunity just to play and enjoy it and not have the pressure of necessarily being expected to win.

“In front of 30,000 people in your home stadium against the European champions, what can possibly go wrong? As I’m saying it, I’m now getting nervous! Let’s just enjoy it and play.

“How do I feel about it? Excited, but I’m not overly worried about it.”

The Reds will head for Milton Keynes boasting a 100 per cent league record so far this season and already 10 points clear of old foes Manchester United, who entertain another third-tier outfit, Rochdale.

Dale make the short trip to Old Trafford and manager Brian Barry-Murphy is eagerly anticipating a big occasion, which comes just six months into his reign.

He told the club’s official website: “It’s a huge honour to take the club into that stadium in a fixture that everybody has been looking forward to since the draw was made.”

League One counterparts Oxford host West Ham, who beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side 2-0 at the London Stadium on Sunday, at the Kassam Stadium hoping to avenge their 1-0 defeat in the same competition at Upton Park nine years ago.

There is a mouth-watering trip to Stamford Bridge for League Two Grimsby to face a Chelsea side which have lost to Valencia and Liverpool on their own pitch in their last two outings.

Sky Bet Championship Reading also come up against Premier League opposition in the shape of Wolves, and will run out at Molineux desperate to end a run of three defeats since they won 4-2 at Plymouth in the last round.

Burton entertain Bournemouth, while League One rivals Sunderland, who lost 3-1 to Manchester City in the 2014 final, travel to Sheffield United.