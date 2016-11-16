Mkhitaryan can ‘become a star’ claims Champions League winner

Despite his turbulent start to life at the club, a former Premier League winner has tipped Henrikh Mkhitaryan to come good at Manchester United.

The endorsement comes from former Reds winger Jesper Blomqvist, who claims that the ex-Dortmund man need to be given time to settle in.

Mkhitaryan has managed just over 100 Premier League minutes since his £35million move to Manchester from Germany, having come off the back of a stellar season in the Bundesliga.

The Armenia international was tipped for big things at Old Trafford, having amassed 31 combined goals and assists in as many games for Dortmund in the league during 2015/16.

“He can definitely become a star,” Blomqvist told MUTV. “United is a big club and it takes longer to settle in for some players.

“Maybe Henrikh needs a little more time to settle in but, when you see how he reads the game and what he has achieved elsewhere, it’s surely only going to be a matter of time before he shows us what he can do at Old Trafford.”

Feeling no pressure

Mkhitaryan himself admitted earlier in the week that he feels no regret over the move, calling new boss Jose Mourinho one of the best managers in football.