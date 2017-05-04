Giroud, Mkhitaryan, Carroll, Hazard? Fans name Best Goal of Season

A poll has revealed which of six shortlisted strikes has been chosen by fans as their Premier League Goal of the Season.

With the Premier League season drawing to a close, we could still be treated to a few top-drawer goals.

Yet they’d still have to do a whole lot to top some of the ones we’ve already seen.

This season has been filled with fantastic goals, but some of them stand out as being the best. One of those will obviously get voted on as being the overall best, and as such, 90min asked their readers to pick their favourite by means of a poll.

The readers were given six goals to choose from (before Emre Can’s worldie against Watford) and over 88,000 participated.

In the end, Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal against Sunderland stood above the rest, with 32 per cent of the voters claiming that it was their Premier League goal of the season.

If you somehow managed to forget how good of a goal it was, albeit an offside one, it happened back in December at Old Trafford, with the Armenian crafting a thing of beauty to score the third in a 3-0 win. Catching Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s cross with the back of his heel, the former Borussia Dortmund attacker incredibly whipped the ball past the keeper while diving to the ground.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Scored for United

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Scored for United

A few days later, Arsenal and France forward Olivier Giroud attempted to steal the Scorpion King’s crown with a stunner of his own, flicking the ball off the back of his heel like Mkhitaryan to score an amazing goal against Crystal Palace.

Fans voted this one in at 26 per cent, as more of them preferred the Manchester United man’s impressive strike.

Eden Hazard’s amazing solo goal at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea’s bitter rivals Arsenal came in third with 19 per cent of fans voting it in as their favourite.

The Belgian capped off a sensational run with a stinging shot, darting in from his own half – following a knock down from Diego Costa – shoving Francis Coquelin off after escaping two Gunners men to dribble past two more defenders before shooting past Petr Cech.

Goal of the season

Goal of the season

Andy Carroll’s bicycle kick against Crystal Palace took up 12 per cent of the votes. The towering English striker had no business scoring that one after receiving a cross from Michail Antonio, but contorted his body to accommodate the flight of the ball, guiding it into the back of the net with an amazing overhead kick.

Seven per cent of the voters selected Christian Benteke’s chip against Premier League leaders Chelsea as the best. The Palace forward put a huge dent in the Blues’ title charge after poking the ball over international teammate Thibaut Courtois to help the Eagles record a 2-1 victory over the Stamford Bridge side

Dimitri Payet: Linked with Hammers exit

Dimitri Payet: Linked with Hammers exit

Last, but not least, Dimitri Payet’s solo effort against Middlesbrough back in October. The Frenchman, now back at Marseille, beat five defenders before slipping the ball past the Boro stopper but received just four per cent of the votes. Fans are likely still a little mad at the way he ended up forcing a transfer away from the Premier League.

Sadly, Emre Can’s superb effort for Liverpool at Watford on Monday night came too late to make the cut…

By Kavan Flavius