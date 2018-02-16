Mkhitaryan hands Wenger advice ahead of Carabao Cup final

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has advised Arsene Wenger to pick a full strength side for the return leg of their Europa League clash with Ostersunds – despite the match coming three days before the Carabao Cup final.

Wenger has hinted he is ready to rest some of his big names ahead of the Wembley showdown with Manchester City next Sunday – but Mkhitaryan – who was the standout performer with two assists in their 3-0 first-leg success – believes the Gunners should try and build up a head of steam.

“We have to focus on every game regardless of this result to ensure more success,” said the Armenian. “Even with the League Cup final, I think we have to play with the same team and win at home.”

However, it seems Wenger is not ready to risk some of his big-name players ahead of the clash, telling BT Sports: “We’ll see if I rest players. Maybe but we want to win the game, it is important that we put out a team that can do that.”

Mkhitaryan is a fan of the Europa League having tasted success in the competition with Manchester United last season and when asked if he’s confident he could be lifting it again in the near future, he continued: “Why not? We have to keep fighting, in the end see where we’re at.”

