Mkhitaryan: ‘I know I can succeed at Man Utd’

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says playing time “will come for sure” as he strives to become a “key player” at Manchester United.

The Armenia international has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford since joining from Borussia Dortmund for £26.3million in the summer.

Under Jose Mourinho, Mkhitaryan has made only one Premier League start, which came in the Manchester derby on September 10, when he was hauled off at half-time.

Reports on Sunday have linked the 27-year-old with a January return to Dortmund, but Mkhitaryan remains calm and insists he is determined to be a success at United.

“There are no disappointments, just challenges,” he told the Armenia Football Federation website. “I never stop or give up when I encounter obstacles in my way, I just continue going until I reach my career objectives.

“Today I don’t have enough playing time, so I have to do all my best so the coaching staff gives me the chance to play. I know I can succeed at Manchester United and I want to show everyone that I deserve to be a key player in this team, in this league.”

Despite so far failing to prove himself to Mourinho, Mkhitaryan says he hopes he can “learn a lot” from the manager, pinpointing him as one of the reasons for joining United.

He explained: “I had three very successful years in Germany with Borussia Dortmund but I had the opportunity to move to one of the biggest clubs in the highest profile league in the world. I was always taught by my father to challenge myself and to continue to evolve in my career and I saw the move to Manchester United as an opportunity to grow as a player and as a person.

“It was definitely not the salary that made me join Manchester United, I went for football reasons. For the history of the club, the league, the fans and the coach because he is one of the best in the world.”

Mkhitaryan may have struggled on the pitch but he has had no such problems adapting to life in England.

“There is not much sun, but I didn’t move to Manchester to go to the beach!” he said. “It has been relatively simple to adapt to the city because people are so friendly to me. It’s a dynamic city and one I like to live in. I am only missing playing time, but it will come for sure. I keep working hard and this will pay off.

“The fans simply live football, they love their players and always support the team, regardless if they win or lose. This makes you more hungry to play for them. The Premier League is the best league in the world and it gives me something different, a new challenge. I think I can become stronger by playing there.

“I have not had any problems with the newspapers or with journalists in England. As a matter of fact, I think that the media has treated me very well in the UK and they have supported me a lot even when I was not playing.”