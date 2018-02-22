Mkhitaryan in veiled dig at Mourinho after explaining Arsenal happiness

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has indicated the football Manchester United play under Jose Mourinho was never going to suit his game after revealing his happiness with life at new club Arsenal.

The Armenian star moved to Emirates Stadium in January in a deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move to Old Trafford – and former Dortmund star Mkhitaryan has enjoyed a good start to life with the Gunners.

And the player has admitted he already feels more at home at Arsenal, saying Arsene Wenger’s style of football suits him far better than Mourinho’s often defensive approach.

Discussing his happiness at Arsenal and the managers who have had most influence on his game, Mkhitaryan told ESPN: “In the last year I played in Dortmund with [Jurgen] Klopp, Dortmund was playing very good football and I think it seems to be a bit similar comparing Arsenal to Dortmund.

“I’m very happy to be here. I get pleasure playing offensive football and being part of Arsenal.

“Every offensive player wants to play offensive football. For me as well, I always love to play offensive football, it’s not easy to defend all the time.

“It’s necessary to do the best for the team, but in this case, when Arsenal are playing offensive football, I’m trying to give everything I can give to the team.”

Since joining the Gunners, Mkhitaryan has provided four assists in as many appearances across all competitions – including a hat-trick on his home bow against Everton.

He looks set to take his place in the side on Thursday night when they face Ostersunds at the Emirates, with the player ineligible to play in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final after featuring for United in an earlier round.

