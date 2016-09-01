Mkhitaryan injury leaves Man Utd sweating on derby fitness

Man Utd star Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be a doubt for next weekend’s Manchester derby after coming off injured on international duty with Armenia on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was subbed off during Armenia’s match with the Czech Republic following a nasty collision with Marek Sukhy.

Despite not starting a game since Jose Mourinho splashed out on his signature from Bundesliga side Dortmund, Mkhitaryan, is tipped to make a big impression on the Premier League this campaign.

His new boss at Old Trafford will be hoping that he was brought off as a precaution against the Czechs ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Denmark.

The Red Devils face City on September 10 in a huge Premier League clash, with both clubs boasting a perfect start in their opening three fixtures.

Earlier this week Mourinho raised concerns over the fitness of his players when they return from international duty.

“We keep eight outfield players and Sam Johnstone as the goalkeeper,” he told MUTV.

“We are going to lose the others and we don’t know the way they train, the way they recover, the life they are going to have with their national teams.”