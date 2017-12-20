Mkhitaryan loan close as Man Utd line up cut-price Kovacic swoop

Manchester United look to have struck a deal with Real Madrid to bring midfielder Mateo Kovacic to Old Trafford in January, according to reports in Spain.

The 23-year-old Croatian has struggled to make an impact at the Bernabeu with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric shoo-ins for selection in Zinedine Zidane’s side. As such, Don Balon claim the player has been told he is free to leave if the price is right.

The likes of Liverpool and Tottenham have both been touted as admirers but the Spanish outlet claims Jose Mourinho is ready to spring a transfer surprise by bringing him to the club after striking a relatively-modest £27million deal for his services.

With the World Cup just around the corner, it’s claimed Kovacic is keen to make the switch and earn himself more game time as he bids to secure his place in Croatia’s squad for Russia.

It’s claimed United will bring the player to Old Trafford just as soon as the departure of Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ratified. The player has been tipped as a target for Inter Milan, but a return to his former club Borussia Dortmund now appears most likely.

The Armenian, who has fallen way down the pecking order in recent weeks, could be handed a chance to impress on Wednesday night against Bristol City in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

However, failure to catch the eye will reportedly see United allow Mkhitaryan to leave on an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent £22million move to his former club next summer.

