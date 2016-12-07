Mkhitaryan makes Man Utd vow after explaining early struggles

Henrikh Mkhitaryan claims he expected more opportunities at Manchester United, but insists he has no problem with Jose Mourinho.

The Armenia international completed a move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, for a fee of around £26.3million.

However, Mourinho was reluctant to thrsut the 27-year-old straight into action, insisting he must get up to speed with the pace of the Premier League.

Mkhitaryan has now started three of United’s last four games, and he believes that the problems were all his at the start of his career in Manchester.

“There was no bad relation with him [Mourinho], it was always good but the problem wasn’t him, it was me,” he told Sky Sports News HQ.

“Now I understand why I have got my chance and I will keep it, I will hold it, because it is very important for me to play, to be a part of Manchester United.

“I was thinking that I would be here as a starting line-up player but when I arrived I saw that there were 25 players fighting for their place and I understood that it wasn’t going to be easy.

“I had a bad game against Manchester City but that is in the past so I kept working. I have done a great job to get my chance back and I think I did it a really long way until I start playing.”

Change in fortune

Mkhitaryan is hoping that his recent rise in prominence signifies a turning point in his United career.

“I hope so because it is really very important to play in every game, doing your best, because if you are not going to do your best then you are not going to play in the next game.

“The manager has a lot of choice, he has five or six players in that position but I know that playing now I know what I have done bad in the past and what good I can do in the future. So I know how I can help the team and I will be doing my best.”