Mkhitaryan names his all-time favourite Premier League player

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has been named as Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s all-time favourite Premier League player.

Henry netted 175 times during eight years with the Gunners and sits fifth on the list of the Premier League’s all-time record goalscorers.

And Mkhitaryan, who moved to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund over the summer, has explained why Henry was his Premier League hero when he was younger.

“I always supported Thierry Henry when he was playing in Arsenal,” Mkhitaryan told the Premier League.

“He was one of my favourite players because that time I was also a striker, as a child. Then I became a midfielder.”

It has been a bumpy start at Old Trafford for the Armenian international with him regularly left out of the matchday line-up by Jose Mourinho earlier in the season.

However, he has seemingly adapted to his new surroundings now with two goals in his last two appearances for United.

“It’s always a pleasure to play,” he continued. “To play for Manchester is a dream. I’m always happy to start the game for this team, I’m always trying to do my best for this team.

“English football is really different from other football countries. If you are playing in Germany, France, in England or Spain, you have to get used to playing in that league.

“In the beginning it was a little bit hard, but then I keep doing everything that was needed to become a Premier League player. I’ve done the hard work and I’ve tried to do everything the manager is asking from me to play in this team, and to be useful to the team.”