Mkhitaryan or Giroud? Neville, Carra select best scorpion kick goal

Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness have had their say on which of the recent ‘Scorpion kick’ goals scored by Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Olivier Giroud was the best.

The efforts scored by the duo over the festive period have divided opinion, with both efforts already ranked as not just Goal of the Season contenders, but also among the best the Premier League has ever witnessed.

Mkhitaryan’s sensational strike for Manchester United against Sunderland on Boxing Day was followed by a similar effort by Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud on New Year’s Day – but which was the better strike?

Gary Neville

“I never thought I’d see something like this again. Giroud’s is higher and more difficult, probably, than Mkhitaryan’s. That one was incredible, but this is frightening.

“It’s instinctive and you have to say it’s brilliant. He doesn’t normally finish them like that and it’s absolutely incredible.

“I have to say it’s one of the best goals I’ve ever seen. You see sometimes goal that you’ve seen before of a certain type, but when you see two like that in the matter of a week or so it’s incredible.”

Jamie Carragher

“It’s amazing. Watching it, I was in disbelief. Has he really just done that? I am a fan of Giroud, who gets a lot of criticism at times, but I think he’s a good striker. Is it one of the best goals Arsenal have scored in the Premier League? I think of Dennis Bergkamp at Newcastle and Bergkamp at Leicester. It’s certainly right up there with some of the goals Thierry Henry has scored.

“Before you get to the individuals, I think the Arsenal build-up makes it. Whenever I see a goal go in off the bar it always looks better and I think Giroud’s goal is better. Mkhitaryan’s was slightly offside, but it counted on the day and you thought when that went in it would be goal of the season. Then a week later Giroud goes and does this…”

Graeme Souness

“Giroud’s is a fantastic goal and a great bit of football. You have to say Alexis Sanchez’s cross is not a great cross, it’s behind Giroud, but like Mkhitaryan he improvises and it’s absolutely spectacular.

“When you get the benefit of the replay there’s no-one else up there with him and he’s trying to get it goal-bound. He’s improvised and he’s meant it and it’s a spectacular goal.”