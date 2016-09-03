Mkhitaryan posts encouraging update on thigh injury

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has moved to reassure worried Manchester United fans after suffering an injury scare on international duty with Armenia.

Mkhitaryan, signed for £26.3million from Borussia Dortmund this summer, is yet to start a game, but has impressed from the bench.

The midfielder was expected to feature in the Manchester derby against bitter rivals City on September 10, but has returned from international duty with a thigh injury.

He suffered the blow after an off-the-ball collision playing for Armenia against the Czech Republic, and was taken off as a result.

The Armenian FA later released a statement ruling him out of their game against Denmark on Sunday, and claiming that it would take ten days for him to recover.

“As reported, senior national team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan received an injury against Czech Republic and as a result was unable to continue the match,” the statement read.

“Mkhitaryan has had a medical examination in a clinic in Mlada Boleslav. Unfortunately, the results are not encouraging.

“Mkhitaryan was found to have an injury in the lower third of the left thigh muscle. Such injuries usually require a week to 10 days to heal, which means that Mkhitaryan will miss the Denmark-Armenia match on September 4.”

But, in an attempt to allay the fears of United fans, Mkhitaryan took to Twitter to reassure them.