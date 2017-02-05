Mkhitaryan the star of the show; Mahrez goes missing
Manchester United’s attack were good and their defence untested, while Leicester were all just terrible. Michael Graham rates the performers.
Leicester City
Kasper Schemichel – 4
Got enough on the opener to stop it and wasn’t as close on the third as he should have been.
Danny Simpson – 5
Never really shone against his former club, through struggled less than many.
Wes Morgan – 3
Shadow of his title-winning self, though he’s not the only one. Miles behind the line he should be leading for third goal.
Robert Huth – 3
Atrocious for the all important opening goal and never really improved.
Christian Fuchs – 4
Another at fault for at least one goal.
Danny Drinkwater – 5
Sloppy both in and out of possession.
Wilfred Ndidi – 6
One of the few Foxes to show some teeth. Must wonder what on earth is going on.
Riyad Mahrez – 4
Tough to tell what is lower right now, his confidence or his willingness to put a shift in.
Shinji Okazaki – 4
Subbed at half time, but far from responsible for the shambles that preceded it.
Ahmed Musa -4
Basically, see Okazaki.
Jamie Vardy – 4
Feeding off scraps admittedly, but surely he has to be doing a lot more than this.
Andy King (Substitute) – 5
Didn’t impact the game, but that wasn’t really his fault.
Demarai Gray (Substitute) – 5
Mixed delivery from set pieces but at least he took responsibility for something.
Manchester United
David De Gea – 6
A grand total of one shot on target to save, and that was right at him.
Antonio Valencia – 7
Raided down the right tirelessly, but not tested defensively.
Eric Bailly – 7
Stood tall and strong, albeit against a lacklustre attack.
Chris Smalling – 7
Similar to Bailly, really. It was a tough game to judge Man Utd defenders so I’m erring on the side of generosity.
Marcos Rojo – 6
Only lasted to half time but was solid enough until then.
Juan Mata – 7
Perhaps lucky to stay on the pitch, but tucked away his goal lovely.
Ander Herrera – 7
Steady and secure in the centre of the pitch.
Paul Pogba – 7
Some lovely touches on the ball at times, but didn’t especially shine.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 9
The star of the show without question, showing both his creative and clinical sides.
Marcus Rashford – 6
Nowhere near his best but, then again, United didn’t need him to be.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 8
Took his goal nicely and was as involved and sublime as we’ve come to expect.
Daley Blind (Substitute) – 6
Marcos Rojo, but for the second half.
Marouane Fellaini (Substitute) – 6
Wasn’t really required, if truth be told, but he did ok.
Ashley Young (Substitute) – 5
Bit of a token, ‘here you go, since you’re still here and stuff’ substitution.