Mkhitaryan the star of the show; Mahrez goes missing

Manchester United’s attack were good and their defence untested, while Leicester were all just terrible. Michael Graham rates the performers.

Leicester City

Kasper Schemichel – 4

Got enough on the opener to stop it and wasn’t as close on the third as he should have been.

Danny Simpson – 5

Never really shone against his former club, through struggled less than many.

Wes Morgan – 3

Shadow of his title-winning self, though he’s not the only one. Miles behind the line he should be leading for third goal.

Robert Huth – 3

Atrocious for the all important opening goal and never really improved.

Christian Fuchs – 4

Another at fault for at least one goal.

Danny Drinkwater – 5

Sloppy both in and out of possession.

Wilfred Ndidi – 6

One of the few Foxes to show some teeth. Must wonder what on earth is going on.

Riyad Mahrez – 4

Tough to tell what is lower right now, his confidence or his willingness to put a shift in.

Shinji Okazaki – 4

Subbed at half time, but far from responsible for the shambles that preceded it.

Ahmed Musa -4

Basically, see Okazaki.

Jamie Vardy – 4

Feeding off scraps admittedly, but surely he has to be doing a lot more than this.

Andy King (Substitute) – 5

Didn’t impact the game, but that wasn’t really his fault.

Demarai Gray (Substitute) – 5

Mixed delivery from set pieces but at least he took responsibility for something.

Manchester United

David De Gea – 6

A grand total of one shot on target to save, and that was right at him.

Antonio Valencia – 7

Raided down the right tirelessly, but not tested defensively.

Eric Bailly – 7

Stood tall and strong, albeit against a lacklustre attack.

Chris Smalling – 7

Similar to Bailly, really. It was a tough game to judge Man Utd defenders so I’m erring on the side of generosity.

Marcos Rojo – 6

Only lasted to half time but was solid enough until then.

Juan Mata – 7

Perhaps lucky to stay on the pitch, but tucked away his goal lovely.

Ander Herrera – 7

Steady and secure in the centre of the pitch.

Paul Pogba – 7

Some lovely touches on the ball at times, but didn’t especially shine.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 9

The star of the show without question, showing both his creative and clinical sides.

Marcus Rashford – 6

Nowhere near his best but, then again, United didn’t need him to be.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 8

Took his goal nicely and was as involved and sublime as we’ve come to expect.

Daley Blind (Substitute) – 6

Marcos Rojo, but for the second half.

Marouane Fellaini (Substitute) – 6

Wasn’t really required, if truth be told, but he did ok.

Ashley Young (Substitute) – 5

Bit of a token, ‘here you go, since you’re still here and stuff’ substitution.