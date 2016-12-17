Mkhitaryan weight gain behind Man Utd improvement – report

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was made to bulk up for the physical nature of the Premier League and was put on a ‘weight-training programme’ at Manchester United, according to reports.

According to The Times‘ Matt Hughes, the Armenian has gained 8lbs since making the move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund for £26.3million.

According to Hughes, Mkhitaryan’s form has been ‘attributed to his increased strength’ by many within Old Trafford, after Mourinho had decided he was ‘lacking the physicality required in the Premier League’.

Mkhitaryan scored in consecutive Manchester United games before picking up an injury against Tottenham last Sunday.

Mkhitaryan himself said recently: Now I understand why. I have got my chance and I will keep it, it’s very important for me to be a part of Manchester United.

“I have done a great job to get my chance back. The manager has five or six players in my position, but I know how I can help.”

The player’s improvement at Old Trafford was also discussed in our weekly Monday Verdict feature, and we credited Jose Mourinho’s part in his improvement.