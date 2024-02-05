MLS closing in on serious Serie A coup as Colombia striker in final stages of talks over Orlando move

Luis Muriel is seemingly on his way to MLS

MLS outfit Orlando City are reportedly advancing to the final stages of negotiations to sign experienced striker Luis Muriel from Atalanta.

While the transfer window for much of Europe has now closed, some leagues around the world are still open for business – with MLS one of them.

And transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a deal for Muriel is progressing over a permanent switch to the US.

The Colombia international will turn 33 in April and his contract with Atalanta only runs until June 30.

He has scored six goals and provided one assist for Atalanta in 25 competitive games, although most of those were coming off the bench.

With El Bilal Toure closing in on a return to full fitness after knee surgery over the summer and Ademola Lookman returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, Muriel could be allowed to leave mid-season.

The experienced frontman has most of his career in Italy, moving to Udinese in 2010, then representing Granada, Lecce, Sampdoria, Sevilla and Fiorentina before the €21.2m switch to Atalanta in 2019.

In total during his career, he has scored 149 goals in 464 appearances and has also notched eight times in 45 outings for Colombia.

