MLS clubs ‘especially’ interested in Barcelona star who’s decided when talks will begin

Major League Soccer clubs hold concrete interest in Barcelona star Sergi Roberto amid uncertainty over his future, according to reports.

Roberto came through the Barcelona academy before making his senior debut for the La Liga giants in November 2010. The central midfielder, who can also play as a right-back, has gone on to play 365 times for Barca.

During Roberto’s spell in Catalonia, Barca have won a host of trophies including two Champions Leagues, seven La Liga titles and six Spanish cups.

Roberto, who was named Barca captain last summer, has been limited to 16 appearances in all competitions this season due to injury.

The 32-year-old is unsure where his future lies. His Barca contract expires at the end of the season, with both him and the club debating whether an extension should be agreed.

On March 4, MLS expert Matt Doyle revealed David Beckham’s Inter Miami were looking to replace FC Cincinnati-bound DeAndre Yedlin with Roberto.

Yedlin has since completed that switch, putting Inter Miami firmly in the mix for a new right-back.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have now provided an update on Roberto’s situation. They state that Barca sources are indicating Roberto’s contract will be extended for another season.

Sergi Roberto could follow Messi to Inter Miami

However, that is not guaranteed, with the player still weighing up his options. Plus, whoever replaces Xavi as Barca manager might decide to get rid of several players, including Roberto.

The report states that Barca and Roberto will wait until the season is concluded before sitting down and discussing a prospective new deal. Both parties want to focus on getting as close to league leaders Real Madrid as possible, and reaching the latter stages of the Champions League, before talks start.

Should Roberto opt to leave Barca and pursue a new challenge, then a switch to North America is the most likely solution. Mundo Deportivo add that several MLS clubs are ‘especially’ interested in snapping him up on a free transfer.

There is no mention of which MLS sides in particular are leading the race, though Inter Miami will probably be in the mix.

Beckham is building a team of ex-Barca stars, having completed statement deals for Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba so far.

