MLS clubs are reported to be in the mix to sign a veteran Barcelona star who has agreed to have his contract terminated at the Camp Nou.

Following reports on Wednesday that Barca and midfielder Oriol Romeu were on the verge of agreeing a deal to part ways, a fresh report from Spain now claims that has been signed off.

The 33-year-old’s contract was due to run out in the summer of 2026 but he is now set to become a free agent, attracting interest from other LaLiga clubs as well as teams in the United States.

Romeu has been at Barcelona since 2023, arriving from Girona as a replacement for Sergio Busquets. However, despite a fairly solid start, he quickly found himself regularly on the bench.

Following Hansi Flick’s arrival in 2024, the former Chelsea man was shipped out on loan to Girona and upon returning this summer, it was made clear to him that he was not part of the plans for the future.

As such, Romeu’s exit was always likely to happen before Monday’s transfer deadline and now, after several rounds of negotiations, Barca and the player have finally reached an agreement to sever ties by terminating his contract.

Romeu will now move on as a free agent, with a part of his wages for the remaining year of the deal being paid by Barcelona.

Barca free up FFP funds

Romeu’s exit, coupled with the loan departure of Inaki Pena is poised to free up around €4million in Fair Play margin for Barcelona.

It should help the Catalans secure some of the remaining pending player registrations, such as Gerard Martin and Roony Bardghji, in time for the weekend LaLiga showdown with Rayo Vallecano.

In terms of where Romeu could end up next, the midfielder has been heavily linked with Valencia, although RAC1 also names MLS as a potential landing spot.

No particular clubs are mentioned, but at 33 years of age, Romeu would be a strong addition for whichever team signs him.

Romeu, who also spent seven years at Southampton between 2015-22, made 37 total appearances for Barcelona without scoring.

