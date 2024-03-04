MLS expert teases stunning Inter Miami raid on Barcelona as shock DeAndre Yedlin exit agreed

MLS expert Matt Doyle has teased that Inter Miami could try and make a move on Spanish giants Barcelona to land a replacement for outgoing defender DeAndre Yedlin.

The USA international is reportedly joining FC Cincinnati in what is considered a shock departure from Inter Miami, with the Herons set to receive around £134,000 ($170,000) in General Allocation Money in exchange.

The move is even more surprising given that USA international Yedlin is Inter Miami’s only natural right-back, leaving a glaring hole in Tata Martino’s squad.

But, according to Doyle, that hole could be filled in spectacular fashion by current Barca skipper Sergi Roberto.

Writing for MLS’s official website, Doyle hinted that Inter Miami could move for Roberto given that they have an international roster slot open to make the deal possible.

Whilst a transfer might not happen until the summer, Barcelona star Roberto is considered a big upgrade on Yedlin given that, at 32, he still has several years to offer at the top level.

When explaining how Inter could replace the departing Yedlin, Doye said: “Someone made a Sergi Roberto joke on social media and I chortled momentarily.

“And then I didn’t. Because it makes a good amount of sense, and I can confirm Miami have an international roster slot open to use on him if they want to.”

Yedlin transfer comes as big shock

Yedlin’s trade to Cincinnati has come as a big surprise in the US, with the 30-year-old viewed as key player for Inter for the 2024 campaign.

The main issue for the co-owned David Beckham team is that they cannot afford to wait until the summer for Spain international Roberto.

Indeed, it would be four months before Inter could get Roberto on board and would leave Martino having to fix the issue with a makeshift alternative.

However, if Roberto does eventually arrive at Chase Stadium, it would be yet another significant coup for an Inter Miami side that already has Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba on their books.

Roberto, who has scored 19 goals in 363 games for Barcelona, has won seven LaLiga titles during his time at the Camp Nou, along with two Champions League successes.

