MLS: Lionel Messi confirms where he’ll finish career as superstar hints at retirement

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has confirmed where he will finish his career, as he hinted at retirement with “less and less” comment.

Messi, widely regarded as the best football player ever, has represented just three clubs in his senior career. Barcelona, where he started and featured in just shy of 800 games, then Paris Saint-Germain and finally MLS side Inter Miami.

He was at PSG for just two seasons, and is currently in his second campaign as an MLS player.

Now 36, it would not be a surprise if Messi was not to have long left in the game.

While some players go on for longer than the Argentine superstar has, a lot also call it a day around his age.

The MLS is also sometimes seen as an early retirement location, with big names such as Steven Gerrard, Ashley Cole and Andrea Pirlo heading there not long before hanging up their boots.

Messi would not have missed out on an awful lot in his career if he is to call it a day soon.

He’s won eight Ballon d’Ors, a World Cup, 23 top-scorer accolades, four FIFA Men’s player awards, and countless league and cup crowns.

After his latest comments, it seems like he might be getting ready to let go.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd and Liverpool targets feature in the 10 most valuable USMNT stars in 2024

Messi confirms Inter Miami is his final club

“I love playing football, I enjoy everything much more because I am aware that every time there’s less and less,” he said.

He has also put an end to speculation over where he’ll finish his career.

Some hoped he’d head back to Barcelona at some point, while Newell’s Old Boys has also been suggested as a potential location given he played there as a child before moving to Spain.

But it’ll be America where he finishes, revealing his current side will be his last.

“Inter Miami will be my last club, yes. As of today, it’s gonna be my last one,” he said.

Indeed, American fans will get to see the final years of one of the very best players to ever play the game.

READ MORE: Seven former Lionel Messi teammates who could follow star to Inter Miami and MLS