MLS salaries revealed: Ashley Cole earnings dwarfed by stars
Brazilian star Kaka is the highest earner in the MLS, while Ashley Cole’s salary is dwarfed in comparison, it has been revealed.
Kaka’s weekly wage of £108,000 at Orlando City tops the bill in Major League Soccer, with the former AC Milan star ahead of another ex-Serie A man in Sebastian Giovinco of Toronto, who earns £5.5m/year.
Former Premier League players Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore also feature in the top 10, while New York City duo Andrea Pirlo and David Villa earn £88,000 and £85,000 a week respectively.
Ex Spurs and Fulham midfielder Clint Dempsey earns £58,000-a-week at the Seattle Sounders, while former Manchester United man Bastian Schweinsteiger gets £80,000 following his move.
The figures, which we released by the league, show that former Arsenal and Chelsea full-back Ashley Cole gets just over £5,000 a week at LA Galaxy. However, he is thought to make more than that when bonuses are taken into account.
Liam Ridgewell is on nearly £10,000 a week at Portland Timbers, and Bradley Wright-Phillips gets more than £22,000 a week at New York Red Bulls.
The Daily Mail notes that there are 84 players making the league-minimum salary of £41,290 annually, which works out at £794 a week.