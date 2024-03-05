MLS side Charlotte FC lure Celtic ace in with £10m outlay to secure star forward transfer

Celtic winger Liel Abada is reportedly set to join MLS side Charlotte FC, with the East coast outfit parting with £10million to secure his services.

Abada has shown himself to be a very useful attacker to this point in his career. Indeed, in 112 games with Celtic, the forward has scored 29 goals and provided 22 assists.

He bagged 10 goals and seven assists in the Scottish Premiership in 2021/22 and followed that up with another 10 goals and five assists in the league the following season.

Abada’s useful returns in front of goal helped Celtic to the title in both of those seasons, after they missed out to Rangers in the 2020/21 campaign.

But despite being a driving force in consecutive title wins, the winger’s involvement has dropped this season.

For a chunk of the campaign, that was due to a knee injury keeping him sidelined. However, he came back from that injury in December, yet he’s been dropped from the squad entirely for the last four league games.

And without Abada’s help in netting the goals, the Hoops could find themselves finishing second to Rangers for the first time since before he joined.

Indeed, they are currently two points behind their Glaswegian rivals. Abada is unlikely to care all too much about Celtic’s fate now, though.

DON’T MISS: Aston Villa, Celtic line up summer offers for Arsenal star Arteta’s put up for sale; asking price revealed

Charlotte FC agree £10m deal for Abada

That’s as he looks to be heading to America to link up with former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports, MLS side Charlotte FC have agreed a deal to sign Abada for £10million.

Given he signed for Celtic for a reported £3.5million in 2021, they’re making a good profit on him.

For MLS sides, though, figures like the one Abada will move for are becoming more and more common.

Abada doesn’t break top five MLS fees

Indeed, there are five players that have moved to American top-flight sides for more than his transfer fee.

Thiago Almada tops the list, with his move to Atlanta in 2022 costing approximately £12.4million.

Abada’s isn’t even the most expensive signing an MLS side have made in the current window. That tag goes to Hugo Cuypers, who moved to Chicago Fire for £10.25million.

Abada does quite comfortably break the record as to become Charlotte’s new largest transfer fee, though.

Indeed, that was previously held by Enzo Copetti, who moved from Racing Club for £5.1million in 2023.

With the forward’s fee almost doubling the previous highest for Charlotte, they’ll be hoping his goalscoring talents are out in full force for them once the move is confirmed after he undertakes his medical, which is expected to happen this week.

READ MORE: Celtic told ‘strange’ transfer decision has seen target’s value reach second-highest fee in SPL history