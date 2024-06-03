MLS transfer news: San Diego poised to land legendary Mexico winger

Hirving Lozano is on his way to MLS side San Diego

Major League Soccer expansion team San Diego are poised to land a real transfer coup in the shape of a legendary Mexico attacker.

PSV Eindhoven star Hirving Lozano is expected to sign as a Designated Player, although he will remain with the reigning Eredivisie champions for the next six months before joining San Diego on January 1 ahead of their MLS debut in February 2025.

His proposed salary is expected to be between $7-9million (£5.4-7m) range, ranking within the top five most expensive players in the MLS at the moment in terms of guaranteed compensation, as reported by ESPN.

Although Lozano has yet to officially put pen to paper, the deal is imminent and will make him the first official DP of the expansion team.

The left-winger will eventually sign after notching six goals and three assists in 33 games in all competitions for PSV this season as they won the Dutch Eredivisie title for the first time in six years.

The 28-year-old also spent four years in Italy with Napoli, lifting the Serie title in 2023 and was a Concacaf Champions League in 2017 with Pachuca.

Lozano heading for new MLS challenge

In terms of his record for Mexico, he remains one of their greats of the modern game, having scored 18 goals in 70 games and appeared at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

However, he will not be part of the Mexico squad for the upcoming Copa America as the country looks to build for the next World Cup in 2026.

In terms of San Diego signings so far, they have already landed goalkeeper Duran Ferree and Danish duo Jeppe Tverskov and Marcus Ingvartsen.

Tverskov and Ingvartsen currently play for San Diego’s partnership club FC Nordsjælland, but are set to join the MLS team for pre-season in January around the same time as Lozano.

At this stage, San Diego remains without a coach or sporting director after discussions with Monaco technical director Carlos Aviña Ibarrola broke down earlier in the year.

