MLS transfer round-up: Two huge European names tipped for Los Angeles link ups; Atlanta winger chase

The MLS transfer deadline is fast approaching as several sides from US soccer’s top flight are eying last-minute additions to boost their play-off hopes over the final two and a half months of the regular season.

Clubs have until August 14 to register new players and the rumour mill is ablaze with whispers of potential deals, including several potential big-name European imports.

Here are the week’s four hottest MLS transfer rumours with just days remaining before deadline day.

Antoine Griezmann to Los Angeles FC

Antoine Griezmann has been open about his desire to someday play in MLS for years. The Atletico Madrid forward is an avid consumer of American sports culture, seen previously at NBA and NFL games, and has spoken about a potential future for himself in US soccer.

“I want to finish my time in Europe at Atlético Madrid,” he told Spanish sports paper AS last year. “I know the club want to make that happen and it’s something we’ll talk about. Beyond Europe, I have always said that I’d like to try MLS later.”

And the time for Griezmann’s cross-Atlantic switch might finally have arrived. According to GIVEMESPORT, the former Barcelona star is in discussions with Los Angeles FC over a summer Stateside move.

The 33-year-old is entering the final year of his contract with Atletico and it might yet be the case that LA and other suitors wait until next summer to swoop for the 135-cap Les Bleus attacker on a free. But an imminent move remains a possibility, with Griezmann’s current deal reportedly including a €10 million release clause.

If Griezmann does move to LAFC, he’d be joining up with former France strike partner Olivier Giroud, who joined the club from AC Milan after Euro 2024.

Marco Reus to Los Angeles Galaxy

Another two-time Champions League runner-up destined for Los Angeles is Marco Reus, who is on the cusp on inking an 18-month deal with the Galaxy.

The German superstar ended a 12-year stint with boyhood club Borussia Dortmund after the 2023-24 season, with defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final his final game for BVB as his contract expired.

First linked with a move to Charlotte FC, it appears the Galaxy have won the race to sign the 35-year-old who scored nine goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions last term.

No official announcement has yet been made, but according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the deal has been fully agreed and Reus will soon travel to LA to complete a medical before his signing is confirmed.

Steven Bergwijn to Atlanta United

Former Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn could be another European star destined for an MLS switch.

The 26-year-old Netherlands international has spent the last two seasons with Ajax, where he boasts an impressive scoring record of 29 goals in 76 games. And according to reports in Holland, Atlanta United have made a bid for his services.

Atlanta recently received an MLS record fee of $30 million when they sold Argentinian World Cup winner Thiago Almada to Brazilian side Botafogo. And now the Five Stripes are said to be on the lookout for a star addition to fill the void left by the gifted attacking midfielder’s departure.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraph reports that Atlanta submitted a $15 million offer for Bergwijn that has been rejected by Ajax. It remains to be seen whether the MLS side return with an improved bid before the transfer deadline.

Matt Turner back to MLS

Matt Turner joined Nottingham Forest from Arsenal last summer in a £10 million deal after having never played a Premier League match for the Gunners. The move to the City Ground presented the former New England Revolution shot-stopper with the chance to stake a claim to be a regular starter at top-flight level.

But midway through last season, the 30-year-old lost his place in the Forest line-up, replaced by January signing Matz Sels. Without an appearance since February and with Forest having signed another goalkeeper in Carlos Miguel from Corinthians, Turner’s days in the East Midlands appear to be numbered.

Turner has 44 senior international caps to his name and he has remained the first choice between the posts for the United States in recent months despite having fallen from favour at club level. But with the US set to appoint a new manager and challenges for his place coming from the likes of Ethan Horvath, Patrick Schulte and Gaga Slonina, he will be keen to secure first-team football in order to protect his top spot with the States.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Turner is attracting interest from the Bundesliga, which is believed to be his preferred destination. But The Athletic reported recently that the USMNT No.1 is also wanted back in MLS, although no specific clubs have been mentioned.