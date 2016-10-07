MLS would welcome axed Schweinsteiger with ‘open arms’

MLS commissioner Don Garber has expressed his desire to see Manchester United outcast Bastian Schweinsteiger join the league.

Schweinsteiger has been exiled at Old Trafford since the appointment of Jose Mourinho, and has been linked with a move to the USA.

“Of course we follow Bastian’s situation,” Garber said.

“He’s an old acquaintance for the United States, for example through the 2014 World Cup, when he played against the US team. He also played against the MLS All-Stars with Bayern in 2014.

“We would welcome Bastian with open arms. He would be a leader for our many young players.”

FC Dallas president Dan Hunt recently spoke of his admiration for the former Germany captain.

“He’s a terrific player. I have admired him and the success his team had. It’s no coincidence. He’s a winner,” he told German website SPOX.

“At the moment, we only have space for one designated player and we wanted to fill this with a striker. Maybe it will change. We will see.”