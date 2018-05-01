Mo Salah beats Kevin De Bruyne again to prestigious award

Another day, another award for Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool star was named as the Football Writers Player of the Year.

The Egypt international narrowly topped the poll of the 400-strong FWA membership ahead of Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne, the margin understood to be less than 20 votes.

Between them, Salah, signed by the Reds from Roma last summer, and De Bruyne, who helped City claim the Premier League title with five games still remaining, collected more than 90% of the journalists’ votes. Harry Kane finished in third place.

Salah has scored 43 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions this season and spearheaded Liverpool’s push towards a potential place in the Champions League final – the Reds lead Roma 5-2 ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final second leg in Italy.

The 25-year-old becomes the first African winner of the prestigious FWA accolade, which has been awarded since 1948.

Tuesday’s announcement also sees Salah complete a personal double, having last month been named the 2017-18 Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year, finishing ahead of De Bruyne and Kane in the vote of their peers.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

More from Planet Sport:

EXCLUSIVE: Mariano Zabaleta on Davis Cup glory, Lionel Messi and Argentina’s love for Manchester City. (Tennis365)