Liverpool’s failure to have Mohamed Salah tied down to a long-term contract while this season has been ongoing has been widely judged as risky – but it may have directly contributed to how well he has been playing, according to Roy Keane.

Salah is having his best season at Liverpool since his first in terms of individual impact and may well surpass it. The prospect of Liverpool winning the Premier League, which they are on course to do after beating Manchester City to move 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, means this season could go down in legend.

But as things stand, it’s still due to be Salah’s last as a Liverpool player. There is no update still over a potential new contract for the 32-year-old.

While that doesn’t look good from the outside, Keane believes Salah has channelled the energy of being on an expiring contract extremely well.

“What might have helped him as well is that his contract was up,” Keane said on Sky Sports. “Sometimes you find a bit of motivation from that.

“He’s thinking obviously, ‘I’m playing for a better deal, if I’m going abroad’.

“I know some people say it’s a distraction but he’s used it in a really positive way.

“In his interviews, he’s talking well. But contract situations can get a player down. It can affect their pride or their ego.

“But he’s used that as a bit of energy and I think that’s helped him and almost motivated him a bit more.”

Will Salah stay at Liverpool?

Salah is enjoying his eighth season as a Liverpool player and he is now their joint-third highest scorer of all time thanks to his goal against City.

TEAMtalk recently learned there has been new contact from Saudi Pro League chiefs for Salah, but Liverpool do have an offer on the table to keep Salah.

The club believe things are going to plan with their attempts to keep Salah, but nothing is officially signed yet.

He was in positive spirits after the win over City, saying on Sky: “Maybe people prefer my first seasons or now but I prefer now because winning the league, helping the young players, it is special.

“We need another title. Me and the big guys in the team, we need another title.”

