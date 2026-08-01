Mo Salah deal HIJACKED as new club near ‘full agreement’ and Liverpool icon to say YES

Besiktas are about to see their move to sign Liverpool legend, Mohamed Salah, hijacked, with two separate sources explaining where he’ll go, along with the finer details of the deal he’ll sign.

Liverpool and Salah mutually agreed to part ways this summer despite the club legend still having one year remaining on his lucrative contract.

Salah pocketted roughly £400,000-a-week at Anfield, though in truth, those sky high wages became difficult to justify after the winger’s colossal drop-off last term.

Salah in his later years was a luxury player Liverpool could afford to field given the simply outrageous number of goals and assists he returned.

But when the attacking output dried up last season, his lack of defensive work came under the microscope and Liverpool opted to move in a new direction.

Over the past few weeks, it had appeared Salah was destined for a new chapter in Turkey by way of signing for Besiktas.

Interest from Saudi Arabia and MLS was present, but it was Besiktas who put a firm offer on the table and appeared to be winning the race.

But on Saturday morning, news broke of Besiktas’ deal being hijacked by another Turkish side, Trabzonspor.

That news was relayed by French reporter Santi Aouna and Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, the latter of which is known to be highly reliable.

Mo Salah heading to Trabzonspor

Sabuncuoğlu wrote on X: ‘Trabzonspor met with Mohamed Salah’s representative and submitted its official offer.’

‘€17 million salary. Two-year contract.’

€17m per year currently equates to an approximate weekly wage of £280,000.

He soon followed that up with a second update that read: ‘Mohamed Salah’s representative called the player and conveyed the details of the offer. Salah is positively inclined towards Trabzonspor’s offer.

‘He will consult with his family and make the final decision.’

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Shedding further light on this developing story, Aouna also took to social media platform X.

He wrote: ‘Trabzonspor are close to hijacking the Mohamed Salah deal. The club are close to reaching a full agreement with the player after entering advanced negotiations with his agent.

‘As a result, Besiktas have officially suspended negotiations until further notice, despite having already reached a verbal agreement with the player’s camp over a 1+1-year contract worth €10m net per season plus €2m in bonuses.’