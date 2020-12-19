Mohamed Salah says he was disappointed by Jurgen Klopp’s recent decision to overlook him for the Liverpool captaincy.

The Reds have suffered a string of well-documented injuries this season.

That’s deprived them of Virgil van Dijk while James Milner has also been sidelined.

That duo are next in line for the captain’s armband when skipper Jordan Henderson isn’t on the pitch. So what happens when all three are out?

That was the case in the recent Champions League game against Midtjylland. Liverpool had already qualified so Klopp decided to ring the changes.

Salah was actually a surprise inclusion in the starting XI but Klopp decided to make local-born star Trent Alexander-Arnold the captain.

And in an interview with Spanish outlet AS (via The Metro), the Egyptian said it had come as a blow.

Salah said: “Honestly, I was very disappointed. I was hoping to be the captain, but it’s a coach’s decision. I accept it.”

The 28-year-old started the weekend as the Premier League’s joint-top scorer with 11 goals. Although, with games coming thick and fast, he was rested for Saturday’s game at Crystal Palace.

Salah says he wants more records at Liverpool despite speculation

Salah’s current contract at Liverpool expires in 2023. Beyond that, he admits his long-term plans are uncertain as, for now, he wants to break records at Anfield.

He added: “I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. Who knows what will happen in the future, but right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again.

“That’s a tough question [how long I will stay at Liverpool], but right now I can say that everything is in the hands of the club. Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club.”

The Reds won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League last year.

“We will fight for both this year,” he added.

Liverpool face RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League.