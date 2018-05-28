Mo Salah gives update on World Cup hopes after CL final heartache

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is “confident” he will be available for this summer’s World Cup with Egypt after suffering a shoulder injury in the Champions League final.

The Reds’ 44-goal top scorer was forced off midway through the first half of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid due to the problem sustained in a tangle with Sergio Ramos.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feared the issue could rule Salah out of the World Cup, which starts in just under three weeks, but the player has posted a positive message on Twitter.

“It was a very tough night, but I’m a fighter. Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud,” the 25-year-old posted.

“Your love and support will give me the strength I need.”

The match was goalless at that stage, although Klopp’s side were in the ascendancy.

Liverpool’s players struggled to adjust and Real took advantage, eventually running out winners partly thanks to two errors by goalkeeper Loris Karius and a stunning overhead kick by Gareth Bale.

Reds midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum admitted the injury to Salah so early in the contest affected their performance.

“I think it was a big blow for us, it seemed like a big blow for us the way the way we reacted after his injury,” said Wijnaldum.

“I think when he was on the pitch we did it well for 25 minutes but (after the injury) there was less than before.

“Those things happen and we had to deal with it but it was difficult.”

Asked what Klopp said at half-time, the Holland international added: “He said that it looked like we were devastated about Mo but we had to let it go and change because it could not change.

“Sometimes those things happen in football. It is hugely frustrating but we can’t change it.”