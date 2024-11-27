Hansi Flick would love to sign Mo Salah for Barcelona if the forward does not reach a contract agreement with Liverpool, it has been claimed.

Salah increased the pressure on Liverpool following his crucial brace in the win over Southampton, saying he is ‘more out than in’ at Anfield currently. A bemused Salah revealed he still has not received a firm contract offer from Liverpool, despite the fact he is free to speak with interested clubs about a free transfer from January 1.

The Egyptian icon will have no shortage of suitors, should he decide that Liverpool are taking too long, or Anfield chiefs decide to usher in a new era in attack.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and the Saudi Pro League have all been named as potential destinations for Salah.

As per Catalan outlet El Nacional, Barca are currently weighing up whether to make an approach for the 32-year-old.

Some at Barca are concerned that landing Salah would harm the development of teenage wonderkid Lamine Yamal, as the two operate in the same position on the right wing.

Barca boss Flick does not share those concerns, however. He is ready to sanction a move for Salah, viewing this as a way to help Barca topple Real Madrid for the next few seasons.

Flick has been ’emphatic’ in his stance on Salah. He has supposedly told the Nou Camp hierarchy that this is an opportunity which ‘cannot be passed up’.

Players as valuable as Salah are not often available for free, and Flick knows this.

The German manager even thinks that Salah could help Yamal’s progress, rather than harm it.

The Anfield hero is an elite professional and Yamal could learn from him as he looks to become a legend of the game himself.

It must be noted that Flick sanctioning a Barca swoop for Salah contradicts claims made earlier this month.

DON’T MISS: Slot makes surprising Mo Salah, Liverpool contract saga admission as boss responds to spiky Carragher claim

Liverpool calm despite Salah storm

Despite all the speculation surrounding Salah, sources have informed TEAMtalk that talks are well underway between Liverpool and the player’s agent Ramy Abbas.

Liverpool chiefs are calm about the situation and believe they are in a strong position to keep Salah.

However, Reds fans are getting frustrated that it is taking the club so long to put a suitable offer on the table.

Agent Rob Jansen, who has negotiated with Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes before, believes the 45-year-old Scot may be to blame for Salah’s contract saga dragging on.

“One thing Richard Hughes doesn’t have is any sense of empathy. Zero. He’s a robot. I know that because I negotiated with him, for [Johnny] Heitinga (Arne Slot’s assistant coach),” Jansen said.

“There’s zero feelings in him. That may well be the reason. Especially with a player like Salah, who has emotion, has a different culture and is sensitive to warmth.”

READ MORE: Liverpool urged to ‘break the bank’ to sign Real Madrid superstar with Mo Salah demands ‘unviable’

Liverpool latest: Prem star chased; Jude Bellingham opens up

Meanwhile, reports claim Liverpool are actively pursuing Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool have identified Kerkez as an ideal replacement for Andy Robertson and are determined to win the race for his services.

Manchester United are hoping to sign the Hungarian too, setting up a big transfer battle.

One player Liverpool previously missed out on is Jude Bellingham, who they will come up against tonight (Wednesday).

When asked about potentially linking up with Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid, Bellingham said: “I’ll be playing alongside him next season for England anyway. That will be a guarantee.

“But he’s a Liverpool player and it would be disrespectful to come to his home today with a big game and talk about something that could be misconstrued so it’s important to take that pressure off him. I want him to do really well normally. Just not [against Madrid].”

Liverpool would be losing phenomenal star