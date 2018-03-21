Mo Salah insists Man Utd twitter jibe was only a joke

Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah has hit back at claims that his recent social media post aimed at Manchester United’s Champions League exit was disrespectful.

The red-hot Egyptian has struck 36 times already this season, but couldn’t resist a cheeky jibe at United’s Champions League demise at the hands of Sevilla last week.

Some (presumably disgruntled Manchester United supporters?!) feel Salah tainted his reputation by tweeting just minutes after their exit, saying he that he was looking forward to the quarter-final draw, having helped Liverpool reach the last eight.

The UCL draw can't come soon enough 😁 — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) March 13, 2018

During an interview on international duty this week, Salah explained the post.

“As for being active on social media, I sometimes go on it and follow things,” he said, in quotes available on ESPN UK’s YouTube channel.

“At the end of the day, social media for me is something you do for fun.

“I can go on it for joking around, like the funny thing that happened last week. It was funny but it’s all over now.”

