Ange Postecoglou has boldly suggested Mo Salah would struggle to replicate his incredible numbers if playing for Tottenham while also fantasising about how Son Heung-min would do playing for Liverpool, while the Egyptian superstar has hinted at a potential move away by revealing what language he is learning in his spare time.

The talismanic star has been in irresistible form this season and has played a significant role in Liverpool‘s march to the top of the Premier League and also why they are 100% after six Champions League games so far. And having top-scored for the Reds in each of his seven full seasons at Anfield to date, Salah is well on course to smash that once again – and potentially obliterating several records along the way – after hitting 21 goals in just 27 games so far this season.

However, with his deal on Merseyside due to expire at the season’s end, Salah is now free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with an overseas side of his choosing.

But while the star wants to iron out a new deal with Liverpool first, the fact he is yet to agree on an extension, together with the new revelation that he is learning Spanish, has lit the fuse over a possible move away.

Salah, though, has moved to play down his chances of a move to LaLiga.

“I’m just learning the language a little, and I can say things like, ‘How are you?’ But that doesn’t mean I’m considering living in Spain,” Salah told TNT Sports Mexico.

While Liverpool are firing in the Premier League and have ambitions of UCL glory, the first trophy of Arne Slot’s reign could actually come in the Carabao Cup, where the Reds face Tottenham in the first leg of their semi-finals on Wednesday evening.

Admitting Liverpool have an elite player at the top of his game at their disposal, Spurs boss Postecoglou has suggested even Salah would struggle to score quite as many goals if playing in his side.

“Mo is a world-class player, but if you put him in our team now I’m not sure he’ll have that same level of performance because of the situation we’re in as a group,” the Tottenham boss told a press conference.

“His attacking play, who do you need? You need a team that’s kind of in good form, creating opportunities, playing on the front foot, and having a really solid foundation of a defence that is cohesive. None of these things exist at the moment.”

Salah has two options on the table

Despite his mind-blowing numbers this season, which have also seen Salah contribute 17 assists, giving him a goal contribution every 58.9 minutes he’s been on the field across the 2024/25 campaign so far, Liverpool are faced with the growing prospect of losing their star man this summer.

Talks over his future are continuing behind the scenes, though they remain some distance apart and we understand there is genuine concern from Liverpool that the 32-year-old could be lured away.

Salah, himself, has expressed frustration that the Reds are yet to close a new deal for the star, and with Gary Neville having revealed he is seeking a new three-year deal worth £400,000 a week.

“It’s the last six months [of my time at Liverpool]. There is no progress there,” he said. “We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see.”

TEAMtalk reporter Rudy Galetti revealed on Tuesday that Salah has ruled out the possibility of a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer and will only leave Liverpool to join one club, with the player’s stance on a potential exit revealed.

Postecoglou on how Son would perform at Liverpool

Meanwhile, with many expecting Tottenham’s Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool to be another rip-snorting affair, Postecoglou has made clear his desperation for talismanic Spurs star Son to lift some silverware as a reward for his hugely productive spell in north London.

While having passed comment on how Salah would perform for Spurs, he was also asked the same in reverse for Son in a Liverpool shirt.

Son has scored 169 times for Tottenham, including seven goals in all competitions this season, though Postecoglou feels the South Korean deserves more credit for his achievements for the club.

“You’ve always got to give context. He [Salah] is playing in a fantastic team that are flying at the moment,” he explained.

“I’d hazard to say that if you put Son Heung-min in Liverpool’s team, I reckon his goalscoring return would be decent. It’s hard for our players at the moment, they’re trying awfully hard to be the best they can be.

“But when we’re at our best, I still think you’ll see Sonny’s return, in terms of his ability to score goals and be really effective for us. I don’t think that’s diminished at all.”

