Rio Ferdinand has predicted how Mo Salah would respond to an audacious bid from rivals Manchester United, while Thierry Henry has criticised the Liverpool legend for ‘airing out the club’s dirty laundry in public.’

Salah was left out of the Liverpool squad for the Champions League trip to Inter Milan on Tuesday night. In a game dominated by VAR, Ibrahima Konate had a 32nd-minute header ruled out due to a handball in the build up, only for Florian Wirtz to be awarded a controversial penalty late in the second half.

Dominik Szoboszlai dispatched of the spot-kick to give Arne Slot a crucial win amid his feud with Salah, and amid Liverpool’s dire run of form.

Anfield chiefs are hopeful there can be a resolution with Salah that will allow him to return to the squad ahead of Saturday’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion, his last before going to AFCON.

But Ferdinand has discussed his former club Man Utd throwing a spanner into the works with a shock ‘offer’, even if it is unlikely to be accepted.

“There’s no way Mo Salah goes to Man Utd,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel. “I don’t think he’s got that trait in him that Wazza [Wayne Rooney] or [Carlos] Tevez had where he goes the extra mile.

“But yeah, I would make an offer, a public one as well! It would be unbelievable, wouldn’t it? It would be a joke.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that the Liverpool players don’t want Mohamed Salah to leave because he helps them win trophies.

“But I think he’s gone, it’s gone too far. Salah clearly thinks the manager has an ulterior motive and wants him out of the club.”

Salah was left out of the Inter clash after telling reporters Liverpool have ‘thrown me under the bus’, claiming he has ‘no relationship’ with Slot and that someone ‘doesn’t want me in the club’.

I never talked about issues publicly – Thierry Henry

The forward called out Jamie Carragher, and he responded in brutal fashion. Now, Carragher’s CBS Sports ally Henry has joined in on the criticism.

“I had problems with [Arsene] Wenger, with [Pep] Guardiola. Have you ever heard me talk about it publicly? NEVER. I protected the club,” the Arsenal icon said.

“When you play for a club, you must protect it at all costs. No matter what’s happening internally, you protect the club — your teammates, the manager, the staff.

“You can be angry, frustrated, disagree, but you don’t air dirty laundry in public, especially when the club is going through difficult moments.

“Instead, you wait, you sort things out internally, and then, if you want to leave or speak your mind, you do it at the right time.

“I understand the ego and Mo’s frustration. He scores 38 goals and ends up on the bench, but there comes a point where you must put the team before yourself.”

Liverpool eyeing two replacements

We exclusively revealed on Tuesday morning that Salah is pushing to leave Liverpool in January and could even demand a contract termination.

RB Leipzig starlet Yan Diomande and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo are two wingers being firmly considered by Liverpool as replacements for Salah.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed that FSG are stepping up talks for Diomande, who netted a superb hat-trick at the weekend.

Diomande has a €100million (£87m) release clause though, making him an expensive addition.

Semenyo is the cheaper option, as his contract includes a £65m exit clause. Graeme Bailey has reported for TEAMtalk that the Ghana international wants to join Liverpool out of all his potential suitors.

But serious competition will emerge from Manchester City and United.