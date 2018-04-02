Mo Salah outlines two conditions to join Real Madrid in £160m deal

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has reportedly told Real Madrid he will join the La Liga giants this summer if two conditions are met.

The Reds attacker has become a major target for Real and La Liga rivals Barcelona after a stunning first campaign at Anfield.

The Egypt international recorded his 37th goal of the season as he notched the late winner at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool, however, are being tipped to lose their star asset at the end of the season as Real Madrid prepare a huge summer overhaul after a poor season domestically.

The Daily Express claims that Real have cooled their interest in Eden Hazard and Neymar, while Spanish website Don Balon claims that Salah is keen on a move to the Bernabeu.

However, the report goes on to state that the 25-year-old will only move to Madrid it two demands are met.

Salah is said to have told Real he will only turn his back on Liverpool if he is guaranteed a starring role.

He is concerned about the move having seen Gareth Bale struggle to emerge from Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow.

Don Balon also claims that Salah is determined to get a huge pay rise.

The flying winger is reportedly willing to only sit behind Ronaldo in the pay scale at the Bernabeu, while Liverpool reportedly want £160m for the player.

That fee could rise even further if Salah helps Jurgen Klopp’s men win the Champions League this season.

