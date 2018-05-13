Salah pokes sly dig at Chelsea as Liverpool ace wins latest award

Mohamed Salah has added the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Season to his growing number of accolades, the governing body has announced.

The Liverpool forward has already won similar awards from the Professional Footballers’ Association and Football Writers’ Association following a remarkable campaign.

The Egypt international has scored 43 goals in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side since his summer transfer from Roma, helping the Reds to the Champions League final in the process.

Salah, 25, has also been named his club’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year.

Salah won the award after topping a vote from a panel of experts, Premier League captains and fans.

The forward, who failed to establish himself during his previous spell in England with Chelsea, aimed a sly dig at his former employers after scooping his latest honour.

I am very happy, I am very proud to win it,” he said.

“They say I didn’t have success here the first time, so it was always in my mind to have success here in the Premier League.”

