Mo Salah previews Liverpool clash with club he still ‘loves’ Roma

Liverpool sensation Mo Salah has spoken about how much he is relishing the opportunity to take on former club Roma in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Egypt winger, who was named PFA Player of the Year on Sunday night, moved to Anfield from the Italian capital for a fee that could eventually rise to €50million last summer.

The 25-year-old’s first Anfield campaign has been an extraordinary one, having scored an incredible 41 goals in all competitions, and he has admitted that he cannot wait to face his old team-mates when the Reds host Roma in the semi-final first leg on Tuesday night.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

He told Sky Sport: “I’m excited, I usually talk to Roma players, yesterday I was talking to Totti. It’s not going to be an easy game for me. I love this club, I love the fans, I love the city. I have different feelings right now.

“I know them very well but they know me too. We had been playing together for two years and it’s not going to be an easy game. It’s going to be an emotional meeting, I’ve been battling it out for two years wearing the Roma shirt. Now I have to face them, it’s like going back in time.”

“It would be amazing to win the Champions League. For everybody: the city, fans, everybody. I can’t even compare personal awards with the Champions League. It would be incredible, I am sure we will do our best, we will do more than the 100%.”

More from Planet Sport:

Tennis Tales: The disastrous Monte Carlo comeback of the original King of Clay, Bjorn Borg (Tennis365)

Nine things we loved this weekend: Salah, De Bruyne, Lacazette, Giroud (Planet Football)

Hamilton: My goal is to push Merc far and upset Ferrari (Planet F1)