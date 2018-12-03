Mo Salah reveals his biggest ambition at Liverpool

Liverpool forward Mo Salah has revealed his desire to win trophies with Jurgen Klopp’s men this season.

Salah was far from his best again as the Reds won the Merseyside derby thanks to Divock Origi’s late strike, while rumours persist of Real Madrid’s interest in the Anfield attacker.

However, after the game he told Sky Sports that after winning the Golden Boot last season, this campaign is about getting some silverware.

The Egyptian said: “My target last season was not only to break the record of scored goals in Premier League, but also to win something with the club. We have been very close to the Champions League in the final but this is football, you have to accept the result.

“My first goal is to win something with Liverpool, it would be huge for the team. It’s also a dream for the city, for the players and for the fans. I think that this season we’ll do something.

“I want to be the Premier League champion at the end of the year: we’ll play the last game at Anfield on May 12th, we will fight hard to win the Premier League. I wish we were the winners after the last matchday”.

