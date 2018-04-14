Mo Salah reveals what Roma pals thought of Liverpool CL draw

Mohamed Salah has revealed what his former Roma team-mates thought of drawing Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Reds were paired with the Serie A side in Friday’s draw, with European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Real Madrid going head-to-head in the other last-four clash.

Salah, who moved to Anfield from Roma in a £37million deal last summer, has stated that he remains in touch with a number of his old team-mates and revealed what their thoughts were on the draw in Nyon.

Speaking to CNN, the 39-goal attacker admitted: “They’ve all said: ‘We don’t want to play against Liverpool!’

“It would be nice to go back to Rome, it’s my old club. I love the fans there and they love me too. I still talk to most of the players there.

“We were very close to each other and we are good friends. Of course, I have happy memories.

“We played together for two years and were fighting together in all the games. We had a good time in the dressing room.”

The Reds famously beat Roma in the European Cup final in 1984 and Salah sees no reason why Jurgen Klopp’s men cannot lift the trophy again in Kiev next month.

“We can [win the Champions League],” he added.

“We are in the semi final. I always say that we take it step-by-step but we are in the semi-final, anything can happen.”