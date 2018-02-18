Mo Salah sends ominous warning to Liverpool’s Premier League rivals

Mo Salah has fired a warning to the rest of the Premier League after insisting that he has no intentions of slowing down in front of goal for the remainder of the season.

The Egyptian attacker scored his 30th goal of the season in just his 36th appearance for the Reds in the midweek Champions League mauling of FC Porto.

He is now just seven goals shy of beating Robbie Fowler’s record for most goals in a single season during the Premier League era.

His superb form this season has helped Liverpool cope with the loss of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona and erased memories of his struggles during his ill-fated spell at Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently on a arm-weather break in Marbella as they have a 10-day gap between their game against Porto and next weekend’s visit of West Ham to Anfield.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

Salah, however, is refusing to rest on his laurels and fully intends to add more goals to his already impressive tally.

“It is a great feeling to have scored 30 goals in a first season at a club like Liverpool,” Salah told Liverpool’s official website.

“It’s something huge, so I am very happy about it – but I have to carry on and keep looking forward to score many more goals.

“In my mind I am always trying to improve and I’m doing it every single day.

“Every day I look at myself and try to improve myself all the time.

“I am happy at the moment, I feel good, and that’s the most important thing – and 100 per cent, there is still more to come.”