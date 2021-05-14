Liverpool will not consider anything less than £80m for Mohamed Salah this summer if Paris Saint-Germain come knocking for the striker.

That is the verdict from ESPN and their French football man Julien Laurens. PSG are the latest suitors for Salah, a player, like the rest of Liverpool’s squad that Jurgen Klopp says wants to stay. The Egypt forward has been ultra consistent since he arrived from Roma for around £35m in June 2017. Even this term when Klopp’s men have dipped from the level of the last few years, Salah has been the shining light.

The 28-year-old, who has two years left on his Anfield contract, blasted his 3oth goal of the season in Thursday’s 4-2 win at Manchester United. It will be his second best season, in terms of goals, second only to his first season with the Reds when he smashed an incredible 44 goals.

In between he has hit 27 goals (2018-19) and 23 goals (2019-20) and has been a model of consistency.

No wonder Klopp said, ahead of the game at Old Trafford, that none of his stars had come to him and asked him if they could leave.

“I don’t expect difficult conversations. At the moment no player has come to me and said anything about that. We will finish the season in the best possible way and have a break,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“Some of us have Euros and Copa America this summer. We pray they will come back healthy and then have a proper pre-season. We’ll then see who will be with us or not.

“No one will be forced to stay. My understanding is that the boys want to stay. We want to prove we are better than this year.”

But will Salah and Co. have not actively been looking at a move, there is a feeling in Paris that Salah could be persuaded to leave after four years on Merseyside.

Much will depend on the future of Kylian Mbappe. The Ligue 1 champions are awaiting a contract decision from the France superstar. The 22-year-old has a new deal on the table in Paris with his existing deal expiring in 2022.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has a list of potential replacements, which Laurens claims includes Salah.

The Mirror detailed the same possible exit route for Salah last weekend. And concerns over his future arose earlier in the campaign after comments from his agent.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Pochettino ‘a fan of’ Salah’

Salah was then left “very disappointed” after being overlooked in a Champions League clash for donning the captain’s armband.

And while Klopp remains adamant the player has not asked to leave, he also revealed recently that the club have not approached him over a new deal.

The report also claims it is “widely known” that PSG’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino is a “fan of Salah”.

It means this summer will provide another fascinating transfer window. And if Mbappe, as expected, signals his intention to leave then PSG could come calling for Liverpool’s talisman.

Klopp has said he will not stand in any player’s way and if Salah gave a move the green light, then Liverpool would be seeking at fee around the £80m mark, per the source.

READ MORE: Liverpool plan ripped up, as make-or-break defender transfer threat arrives