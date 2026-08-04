Mo Salah is still searching for a new team

Trabzonspor are becoming increasingly confident they can pull off the biggest signing in their history by landing Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The Egyptian superstar is currently enjoying a holiday in the Greek Islands following his World Cup campaign with Egypt, with his representatives continuing to assess a number of offers ahead of a decision on his future.

Salah, who recently turned 34, is a free agent after leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract and remains one of the most sought-after players on the market.

Throughout the summer, the Saudi Pro League has remained at the forefront of the race.

Saudi officials remain determined to bring arguably the world’s most high-profile Muslim footballer to the Kingdom and have continued discussions with Salah’s camp over a lucrative switch.

TEAMtalk understands Salah has always been open to the prospect of moving to Saudi Arabia and has carefully assessed which clubs would provide the best sporting and personal fit.

At this stage, Al-Ittihad are viewed as the frontrunners should he decide the time is right to join the Saudi Pro League.

Major League Soccer has also emerged as a genuine option.

Salah and his family enjoyed their time in North America during the World Cup and TEAMtalk understands opportunities remain available in the United States, with Sporting Kansas City among the clubs who have explored a move.

However, a surprise possibility has gathered significant momentum in recent weeks…

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Trabzonspor submit ‘extremely competitive’ Salah offer

TEAMtalk understands Salah has become increasingly intrigued by the prospect of remaining in Europe and, rather than Spain or Italy, Turkey has emerged as the destination that currently appeals most to the former Liverpool forward.

Fenerbahce were among the first clubs to make enquiries, while Besiktas have worked aggressively behind the scenes and firmly believe they remain in pole position after submitting what they consider to be the strongest financial proposal currently on the table.

But Trabzonspor have now entered the race in earnest.

The Super Lig side, who finished third last season, are determined to close the gap on Galatasaray and Fenerbahce and view Salah as the marquee signing capable of transforming their ambitions.

Sources have confirmed Trabzonspor have submitted what they believe is an extremely competitive offer and that Salah is taking their proposal very seriously.

While Besiktas remain convinced they are leading the race, Turkish sources believe Trabzonspor have made up significant ground over the past week, with both clubs now expecting a decision before the end of the week.

As things stand, TEAMtalk understands a move to Turkey now appears to be the most likely outcome for Salah, with the battle between Besiktas and Trabzonspor intensifying as both attempt to secure one of the biggest free-agent signings of the summer.

Should either club succeed, it would represent one of the most remarkable transfers in Turkish football history and a major statement of intent ahead of the new Super Lig campaign.

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