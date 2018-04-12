Mo Salah trolls Harry Kane in race for Prem’s Golden Boot

Mo Salah was a surprised man after Golden Boot rival Harry Kane was awarded Tottenham’s second goal at Stoke by the Premier League on Wednesday.

Christian Eriksen was awarded the goal after his free-kick appeared to go straight in, but Kane was claiming all along that the ball touched his shoulder on the way into the net.

The England star was five goals behind Liverpool sensation Salah in the race to be crowned the Premier League’s top scorer, a title that Kane has won for the last two seasons, but was handed his 25th league goal of the season after a three-person panel chose to believe his version of events from the bet365 stadium.

A statement from the Premier League said: “Harry Kane has been awarded Tottenham Hotspur’s second goal in their 2-1 win against Stoke City on Saturday, after the club and player successfully appealed to the Premier League’s Goal Accreditation Appeals Panel.

“The goal had originally been awarded on the day to Christian Eriksen, but after taking the player’s testimony into account and reviewing the match footage, a three-person panel agreed that the final touch on the ball belonged to Kane.”

Salah’s response was short but very much to the point as he prepares to go toe-to-toe with Kane for the remainder of the season.

Wooooooow really ? — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) April 11, 2018

However, the Liverpool star has a good chance to stretch his lead this weekend when the Reds host Bournemouth, while Tottenham have the more difficult task as they take on a wounded Manchester City side at Wembley.