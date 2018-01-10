Modest Rodgers on the part he played in Philippe Coutinho rise

Brendan Rodgers took huge pride seeing Philippe Coutinho move to Barcelona, and insists developing young talent is an area in which he thrives.

The former Liverpool manager was responsible for bringing Brazilian Coutinho to Anfield in a bargain £8.5million deal back in January 2013, while his £142million switch to the Nou Camp on Monday brought about an enormous profit for the Reds.

However, Rodgers insists he takes pride from playing a part in the rise, telling the Daily Record: “I’ve always said it’s not about what’s on my CV.

“I see the joy in seeing the likes of him get his move and Raheem Sterling improve from being an 18 year old kid and leaving for £49m and other players that I’ve worked with.

“You feel you have played a little part in helping them achieve what is a dream for them.”

The likes of Kieran Tierney, James Forrest, Callum McGregor and Stuart Armstrong are all home-grown prospects who have flourished under the management of the Northern Irishman.

Next on the project list is Lewis Morgan.

Signed last week from St Mirren in a deal which will see the attacker stay in Paisley until the summer, Rodgers spoke for the first time about the capture from Celtic’s base in Dubai.

He said: “He was a boy that really took my eye when we played St Mirren.

“Even though we won the game 4-1, I liked how direct he was and his quality. He was a handful.

“We kept an eye on him from then and watched him for Scotland Under-21s against Holland, where he was up against a really physical player that night .

“It was interesting to see if he could cope with that and he did.

“He’s a boy that is hungry. I spoke to Jack Ross at length about him and then I was given permission to speak to the player.

“He is a very humble boy, he knows where he’s at in his career.”

Referring again to Coutinho, Rodgers added: “Virtually nobody knew about Coutinho when I got him in, but players need an opportunity, they need a start.

“What you look for is the profile. Can they do the playing style and mentality you think will fit in to the way we work.

“If I was working in Spain my core would always be Spanish. In Scotland my core will always be Scottish.

“That’s important because they understand and live and breath it.

“But what is also important is that, if you are working in the Champions League, you also need to be able to branch out and bring in the best of other nationalities. It’s two-fold.

“I know I have a core of Scottish players I’ve been really happy with.”

