Modric explains decision to leave Spurs for Real Madrid

Luka Modric has lifted the lid on his decision to leave Tottenham for Real Madrid back in 2012.

The talented Croatian midfielder traded White Hart Lane for the Bernabeu five years ago and has since won three Champions League titles and the La Liga crown during his time in Spain.

Modric was a huge favourite for Spurs prior to making the move and the midfielder looks set to lock horns with his former side for the first time during Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

Discussing why he made the move in the first place, Modric told UEFA: “After four seasons with Tottenham, where I had grown as much as possible, I needed new challenges for the sake of improving, I couldn’t think about anything else.

“Signing for this club helped me move up to the next level. I am playing the best football of my career and feel better every day.

“Playing in the Santiago Bernabeu is special. It is the best stadium I have played in and I relish each moment. I hope that I have many more years to look forward to [here].”