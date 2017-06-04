Modric: Real Madrid can win many more titles

Luka Modric believes Real Madrid are set to dominate European football for some time yet as they defended their Champions League title.

Real claimed their third Champions League title in four seasons by brushing aside Juventus 4-1 at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff on Saturday night.

By doing so, Real were crowned kings of Europe for a record 12th time and became the first side to retain the Champions League trophy in the modern era.

“It is something special we are doing at the moment and we need to keep going because this moment will not last forever,” Modric said. “I think we feel that we are an amazing team.

“We need to just keep doing what we are doing, because I think we can win many more titles in the future.

“It is difficult to say (how long), but we need to enjoy what we are doing and we will see.

“We are at good ages, we have young players that are coming and have a lot of quality. This is only a positive thing for the team.”

Mario Mandzukic’s stunning strike cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s 20th-minute opener for Juventus to reach the break at 1-1.

But goals from Casemiro, Ronaldo’s second and substitute Marco Asensio rewarded an outstanding second-half effort from Real.

And Croatia playmaker Modric, who brilliantly set up Ronaldo’s second goal, was quick to pay tribute to manager Zinedine Zidane.

The former France star has won the Champions League twice in his 17 months in charge and overseen Real’s first LaLiga and European Cup double since the 1957-58 season.

“If he (Zidane) can see something that we can do on the pitch, he tells us, and we are trying to do it in our best way,” Modric said.

“He said at half-time that we needed to be more aggressive, to not allow Juve to keep the ball easily like they did in first half after our goal.

“We dropped back too much and it was not good for us, and the second half he changed this. It was crucial for our performance in the second half.”