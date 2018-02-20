Mohamed Salah credits three factors behind amazing Liverpool form

Mohamed Salah has expressed his delight at scoring his 30th Liverpool goal – and believes there are three factors behind his unbelievable form for the Reds.

The Egyptian arrived in the summer in a bargain £36.9million switch from Roma – but no-one could have predicted the fine form the player has enjoyed at Anfield, having scored 30 goals in his first 36 matches for the club.

In trying to explain his huge improvement – Salah scored 34 goals in 83 games during his two seasons with Roma – the player admits there are three factors behind his goal glut.

“With the boss here, I play a little bit closer to the goal, more so than at any other club or more than any of my other coaches have asked me to,” Salah told Liverpool’s matchday programme.

“So I am always in front of the goal to give me the opportunity to score. The manager is always telling me to stay close to the goal in training.”

Salah also noted that he is still working on improving various parts of his game and he reckons the hard work he ha put in on the training ground has also been a factor.

“I don’t want to say too much because we still have a long way to go in the season and I don’t want to give too much away,” Salah added.

“I am always trying to see my weaknesses and then work on them and I am always trying to score in different ways.

“The coaches help me so much to do that and I also work hard alone after the training sessions.”

And finally, the former Chelsea man gives plenty of credit to his teammates, who have created numerous opportunities for him in front of goal.

“It’s something we have worked on in the training sessions,” he added.

“You cannot score 10 goals from 10 balls – that’s impossible and I know that I have missed many chances too this season. But I am trying to improve.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.