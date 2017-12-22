Salah explains Liverpool move as he names his best friend at club

Mohamed Salah believes Liverpool have every chance of winning a trophy this season after admitting he moved to Anfield to better his chances of winning silverware.

The Egyptian has been a major positive for the Reds this season, having already scored 20 goals in 26 games for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

But his desire to win a trophy for Liverpool this season means they’ll likely have to do so either in the FA Cup or the Champions League, with the club crashing out of the Carabao Cup in third round at Leicester and too far behind pacesetters Manchester City in the Premier League.

And with the Reds facing Everton in the third round of the FA Cup and then Porto in the last-16 in Europe, Salah hopes Liverpool can claim a cup, and is in no doubt of the potential within the squad.

“We are working hard every day to win something and I am sure we will this year,” he told Sky Sports.

“I am always saying I want to win titles here. I came here to win titles.

“To win something for the club, for us, for the fans. I would love to win something here.”

Salah on Mane friendship

Salah also spoke about his friendship with teammate Sadio Mane, having helped ease the responsibility on Mane to score goals:

“We are friends. We are very close to each other. Maybe he is my closest friend here in the team.

“We are friends, we like each other, he’s a great guy and a fantastic player who is very fast with quality and confidence.

“I am very happy to share everything in Africa with him, so I’m very happy also for him.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.