Salah fee hits huge new high as Liverpool try to warn off Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been effectively warned off a move for Mohamed Salah after Liverpool slapped a massive fee on the Egyptian sensation, according to reports in Spain.

The former Roma star has netted 32 times already this season leading to claims he is on Real Madrid’s summer shopping list as they look to remodel their attack.

Spanish outlet El Confidencial claim Real have made enquiries for the player and have been informed through an intermediary how much Salah will cost them.

And it seems Liverpool are in no mood to let the player leave on the cheap, after reportedly telling the Spanish giants they want £160m (€180m) for the winger.

Real previously thought they could convince Liverpool to sell Salah for a fee nearer the €100m mark, but the Reds’ latest valuation could well put the brakes on any potential swoop.

Salah is seen as the ideal replacement for Gareth Bale within the corridors of power at the Bernabeu. The Welshman is expected to leave the Bernabeu this summer for a fee of around €90million and has, ironically, been linked with a move to Merseyside.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

More from Planet Sport: Top 10 tennis stadiums in the world by capacity (Tennis365).