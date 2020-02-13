Mohamed Salah cool on title talk as he names favourite Man Utd moment

Mohamed Salah insists Liverpool will return to action against Norwich on Saturday evening feeling relaxed and ready to gain the first of the maximum of six wins they need to secure the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp afforded his players a maximum two-week break by playing his kids in their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury – meaning Salah and Co return to Premier League action against the relegation-threatened Canaries on Saturday evening in fine fettle.

With Klopp’s troops a huge 22 points ahead of nearest challengers Manchester City, Liverpool are looking to win the Premier League as early as possible – bringing to an end the club’s 30-year wait to become English champions.

And a relaxed Salah insists the Reds players will be well prepared in a match that our Predictions has them down to win 7-0!

“I think we had a good break and everyone is fresh and everyone is excited to go again, so hopefully we will be ready for the game,” the Egyptian told his club’s website after being named their Player of the Month award for January.

Salah notched three goals during January – against Man Utd, Sheffield United and West Ham United – as well as three assists and, naming his favourite moment of the month, the Egyptian king had no hesitation in highlighting his last-minute strike to secure the points against the Red Devils.

“I scored a goal against Man United after two years, so that was my favourite moment,” he said.

And, having picked up the gong for the first time since August, Salah added: “I am happy to win this award and as I’ve said before many times, the important thing is to win the games and I think we did well that month, so hopefully we’ll keep [going] like that.”

Egypt coach Shawky Gharib says the decision over Salah’s participation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, meanwhile, is down to the player, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp only.

Gharib is keen to take the 27-year-old, who has scored 18 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions for Liverpool this term, to the showpiece but knows not to push his luck.

The Olympics is an Under-23 tournament but three over-age players are permitted and Gharib has selected Salah in his expanded list that needs to be whittled down to 18 by June.

“We cannot force Salah to participate with us,” Gharib told Reuters.

“Salah’s participation with the Pharaohs team is a decision to be taken only by Salah, his club Liverpool and his coach Jurgen Klopp.

“I have chosen him in an expanded list of 50 players. The final list of 18 players will be submitted next June.”

In other Liverpool news, the Premier League champions-elect have been set a deadline if they want to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner for what would be considered a bargain price.